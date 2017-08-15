Immersion Enters Into New Licensing Agreement for Gaming and VR Applications

MMW can now confirm that Immersion Corporation — a leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology — has signed an end-user license agreement with Tokyo-based Yomuneco, Inc., which is an equity-method company of gumi Inc.

In short, the agreement enables Yomuneco to add tactile feedback to its gaming applications using Immersion’s TouchSense Force solution for the Unreal Engine design tool.

We’re told that Yomuneco is now developing a new VR role-playing game which is scheduled to be released in 2018.

With Immersion’s TouchSense Force solution, Yomuneco can develop haptic effects for its games and gaming platforms to create rich, multi-dimensional user experiences.

“The sense of touch is an essential part of the digital experience in gaming, creating presence and a sense of immersion with realistic sensations that transport gamers into a virtual world,” said Nobumitsu Shimada, Immersion’s Representative Director and Country Manager for Japan. “We are proud to have Yomuneco as a licensee and look forward to its next-generation gaming and VR applications, enhanced with our TouchSense Force technology.”