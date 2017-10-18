IGT Cardless Connect Mobile Technology Launches at Station Casinos Properties

This week, International Game Technology PLC announced that its Cardless Connect mobile technology will be introduced at several Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas before the end of 2017.

Now deployed at a single Station Casinos property for testing, IGT’s Cardless Connect technology enables players to participate in Station Casinos’ MyBoardingPass loyalty program by simply tapping their smartphones on a slot machine card reader.

Based upon the initial success of the Cardless Connect technology, Station Casinos plans to implement it at two more locations in Las Vegas later this year with the remaining properties to follow shortly after.

“We are committed to continuously delivering new benefits to our My Rewards Boarding Pass that bring value and convenience to our new and existing members,” said Staci Alonso, Station Casinos EVP and Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer. “IGT’s Cardless Connect technology adds meaningful value to the STN mobile app by allowing guests to use their phone to card in at their favorite slot game if they prefer a digital experience.”

