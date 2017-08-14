IDW Entertainment Introduces IDW Digital Studio

IDW Entertainment, an independent entertainment content studio, is introducing its new content development, production, distribution and engagement initiative — the IDW Digital Studio.

We’re told that IDW Digital Studio’s primary objective is to become a global leader in creating, managing and delivering original, on-demand entertainment content for the “geek culture” audience across all current and next-generation digital platforms with a primary focus on building franchises.

In the age of mobile and on-demand everything, the move should be well received.

As IDW Entertainment President David Ozer explained, “People are consuming media differently and have very diverse expectations for their entertainment experiences than they did just a few years ago. With IDW Digital Studios, we believe we can deliver an entertainment experience that speaks to today’s sophisticated audiences, introducing truly fresh and creative concepts via the digital marketplace, including social media, mobile, gaming, channels and more.”

