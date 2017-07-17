IDC Retail Insights Dishes on How Retailers ‘Adapt People, Process, and Technology’ to Digitally Transform Omni-Channel Commerce

IDC is out with a fascinating new report that reveals powerful insight into the process by which retailers drive both innovation and adoption throughout omni-channel commerce.

“In the midst of profound shifts in how, where, when, and why consumers shop and where retailers earn the highest return on capital, retailers have heard the clarion call to digital transformation,” the IDCnotes.

The new report from IDC Retail Insights , IDC PlanScape: Digital Transformation of Omni-Channel Commerce for Retail, offers retailers practical advice on how to digitally transform omni-channel commerce, one of five key retail DX strategies outlined in IDC’s retail use case taxonomy.

Specifically, the report answers four key questions about DX of omni-channel commerce:

Why should retailers digitally transform omni-channel commerce?

What do retailers need to do to be successful?

Who should be involved, and how should they organize for success?

How should they proceed?

Leslie Hand, vice president for IDC Retail Insights, says retailers “are in the midst of a change that requires rethinking business models, reallocating assets, and building new cultures, processes, and technologies that amplify satisfaction levels and drive best experiences to thrive into the future. Our new report will offer retailers a valuable resource in navigating the DX and highlight the IT initiatives necessary to drive success in today’s always on, anywhere retail environment.”

To check out the insightful report, which is available for purchase now, click here.