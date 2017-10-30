IDC Forecasts Worldwide Mobility Spending to Reach $1.7 Trillion in 2021

Worldwide spending on mobility solutions is forecast to reach $1.72 trillion in 2021, according to the recently updated Worldwide Semiannual Mobility Spending Guide from International Data Corporation (IDC).

Although annual growth is expected to slow over the 2016-2021 forecast period, IDC still expects spending on mobility-related hardware, software, and services to see a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Worldwide mobility spending will total $1.58 trillion in 2017, an increase of 4.3% over 2016.

Not surprisingly, the United States will account for nearly one quarter of all mobility spending throughout the forecast, making it the largest geographic market at nearly $392 billion in 2021.

Mainland China will be the second largest country in terms of overall spending ($337 billion in 2021), followed by Japan, Brazil, and the UK.

“A highly mobile, on-the-go workforce is a key driver of mobility in both the professional services and construction industries,” said Jessica Goepfert, program director, Customer Insights and Analysis. “User expectations are high within professional services, as they depend on mobile solutions to enable and create exceptional and memorable client interactions and experiences. In construction, which is typically slow to change, we are seeing mobility implementations with the goal of streamlining project administration. In every industry, mobility can provide an advantage over slower-moving competitors by helping firms to complete jobs faster, more efficiently, and with fewer errors.”