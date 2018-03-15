IAS Launches Mobile In-App Solution to Protect Brands in Programmatic Environments

Integral Ad Science, a measurement and analytics company, has just announced the availability of first-to-market technology that allows programmatic buyers to target mobile in-app inventory that is brand safe, fraud-free, and expected to meet a given viewability goal.

Through key integrations with top programmatic platforms, IAS is increasing transparency to a channel that has become increasingly attractive to advertisers.

Eight in 10 US mobile digital display ads are traded programmatically, an amount that will rise to 85.2% by 2019 [eMarketer]. However, the advantages of programmatic can only be fully realized when traders are armed with the ability to protect brands in digital environments and optimize towards quality inventory – brand safe, fraud-free, and viewable.

Until now, there have not been controls in place to address these key areas when advertising on mobile apps. The ability to target environments that are not only aligned with their brand values, but also provide opportunities to be viewable to real consumers, is critical to fulfill final business goals.

IAS’s mobile in-app pre-bid segments have solved for that for the first time. Their technology allows traders to define the content categories they need to be protected against based on customized risk thresholds, and then only target the apps that meet those brand safety expectations.

“Programmatic offers advertisers powerful opportunities to make the most of their digital dollars and, for many years, buyers have been able to easily optimize those opportunities across web-based campaigns with IAS data,” said David Hahn, CSO of Integral Ad Science. “Now, by offering mobile in-app segments to our customers, we’ve extended that flexibility and control to drive more of their automated buys, and keep up with the momentum in the marketplace towards in-app advertising.”