IAB Taps Craig Coleman Vice President of Marketing

The Interactive Advertising Bureau announced this week that Craig Coleman has been named Vice President of Marketing.

Coleman is now charged with harnessing data and analytics to drive the organization’s marketing efforts and to elevate its brand messaging across the industry.

According to a media release emailed to MMW, Coleman will ensure that IAB members and the entire industry get timely, actionable information that helps individual businesses thrive and that promotes the growth of the broader digital ecosystem.

He will tap into his extensive background in mobile messaging, social media engagement, branded content creation and distribution, digital video production, and influencer marketing to develop successful data-driven marketing strategies on behalf of the trade group and its membership. He joins IAB from Gannett, where he led digital product marketing and client solutions for Gannett Digital and USA TODAY.

“Craig will leverage his extensive experience and skill set to drive deeper engagement with IAB members and widen our reach to the industry at large,” said David Doty, Executive Vice President and CMO, IAB. “He is a proven communications leader, who has delivered quantifiable results for digital publishers. Moreover, he has a strong background in what’s required in successful marketing today, ranging from customer acquisition to branded content, social media, and making the most of mobile.”