IAB Rolls Out New Ad Portfolio

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has just released a finalized version of the new “IAB Standard Ad Unit Portfolio.”

The portfolio, we can confirm, features ads that allow for creative to adjust to a variety of screen sizes and resolution capabilities.

Developed by the IAB Technology Laboratory, the portfolio’s ad units integrate aspect ratio-based flexible ad sizes, and also incorporate the LEAN Principles of lightweight, encrypted, AdChoices supported, and non-invasive advertising within all of its mobile, display, and native ad formats.

This ad portfolio is based on HTML5 technology and also includes guidelines for such new digital content experiences as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), social media, mobile video, emoji ad messaging, and 360-degree video ads.

After the draft portfolio was released for public comment in September 2016, its various ad format specs received industry-wide feedback and underwent extensive testing. As a result, rather than solely offering ad size criteria, the final “IAB Standard Ad Unit Portfolio” introduces units with specific size ranges—a change that will streamline ad design and production and also simplify buying and selling.

“This final release of the new ‘IAB Standard Ad Unit Portfolio’ is a reflection of the industry’s commitment to creating beautiful, user-friendly digital advertising that can easily scale,” said Alanna Gombert, Senior Vice President, Technology and Ad Operations, IAB, and General Manager, IAB Tech Lab. “Whether on a mobile phone, tablet, or laptop computer, these ad units offer responsive solutions that captivate and inspire, while guidance for emerging platforms offers insights on how to approach consumers in new ways—even if they are looking at the world through a virtual reality headset.”

