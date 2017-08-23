IAB Releases First ‘Podcast Playbook’ for Advertisers

This week, The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) released the “IAB Podcast Playbook” — the organization’s first-ever buyer’s guide for podcast advertising.

The guide in question provides insights into audience demographics, listener behaviors, creative treatments, ad formats, delivery and targeting, and ad effectiveness measurement.

“Its release is timed to prepare brands and agencies for the IAB Podcast Upfront, slated for September 7, 2017 in New York City,” the official announcement reads.

Recent IAB research conducted by PwC forecasts that podcast advertising revenues will top $220 million in 2017, an 85 percent leap from $119 million in 2016.

Smartphones are the primary device used for listening to podcasts, in sync with broader connected mobile lifestyles where audio is playing an increasingly central role. Consumption is frequently on the move, as podcasts are popular with commuters, who choose to listen online or off, whether going to or from work.

“This playbook will serve as a go-to reference guide to help brand marketers understand podcasts and effectively steer more ad dollars toward opportunities that will deliver in terms of audience reach,” said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile and Video for IAB. “In an industry where explosive growth and dramatic change have been endemic, podcasts are having a standout moment. We want to educate marketers on the unique and valuable benefits of advertising on the medium.”

To check out the Podcast Playbook, click here.