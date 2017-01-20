HSMAI Explores ‘Innovative Solutions’ at Digital Marketing Strategy Conference

On Thursday, The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) dished on its plan to present the 2017 HSMAI Digital Marketing Strategy Conference on February 22, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

The industry’s premier digital marketing education event convenes senior leaders in hotel marketing to connect and engage in meaningful, thought-provoking conversations about the most important strategic issues facing the business.

We can also now confirm that HSMAI’s 2017 Digital Marketing Strategy Conference is being held the day after the HSMAI Adrian Awards Gala.

“With the digital landscape evolving so rapidly, it’s important to identify emerging trends in digital marketing and learn how to capitalize upon them to drive revenue and engage guests,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO, HSMAI. “This conference delivers the most compelling and comprehensive digital marketing education for the hotel industry, and brings together key stakeholders to address the most critical trends affecting digital marketing in hotels today.”

This year, the program will focus on helping attendees maximize their digital marketing tools – from SEO strategy to web presence, mobile, social, and more – and prepare for what the future will bring. Best practices sessions will provide specific, practical recommendations and insights that can be implemented immediately. Attendees will also be presented thought-provoking, challenging ideas that will guide strategic planning and drive long-term growth.

The HSMAI Digital Marketing Strategy Conference will offer expert speakers and engaging topics.

