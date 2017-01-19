Horizon Media, Adbrain Make Major Moves in Mobile

MMW learned this week that Horizon Media, the largest privately held media services agency in the world, has announced that its programmatic buying operation, HX, has selected Adbrain, a global provider of intelligent cross-device technology solutions, as its primary cross-device partner.

According to a provided statement, the partnership enables HX to use cross-device ID mapping in any programmatic platform across Horizon’s network.

This partnership is the result of a series of successful client beta tests utilizing Adbrain’s data in 2016, this week’s announcement to media reads.

“With HX, we provide complete clarity into the market and across all pricing and campaign activity, while also driving quick delivery of programmatic’s best offerings for clients,” said Adam Heimlich, SVP, Managing Director, Programmatic, HX. “Intelligent technologies continue to rapidly advance, and HX’s agile approach allows us to easily integrate best-in-breed programmatic solutions such as Adbrain’s cross-device technology to deliver efficiencies and further improve ROI for our clients.”