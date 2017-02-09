HIMSS17: mPulse Mobile to Showcase the Power of SMS for Patient Engagement

The state of the art in mobile connectedness, mobile health technologies, mobile health communication, and more will be hot topics of discussion later this month at the 2017 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS17) conference and exhibition.

To a degree never before witnessed at HIMSS, the presenters and vendors inbound for HIMSS17 will present an enormous array of cutting edge and critically important mHealth solutions and platforms related to patient engagement.

Among the standout companies looking to inform and assist in the mHealth revolution at this year’s convention, which spans February 19-23 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, is mPulse Mobile.

A mobile technology provider that enables health care organizations to reach and engage patients to improve health and business outcomes, mPulse Mobile is coming to Orlando to showcase how interactive text messaging is revolutionizing patient engagement.

At HIMSS17 in booth #19 in the Connected Health Experience, the company will demonstrate “how meaningful, interactive dialog drives healthy behaviors,” says mPulse Mobile SVP, Marketing, Paige Mantel. In the process, mPulse will also give away an Amazon Echo (visitors to the booth are encouraged to enter a drawing to win).

Beyond the giveaway, the mPulse team wants to meet with interested potential partners who are seeking solutions for:

Appointment Reminders

Procedure Compliance

Onsite Engagement

Readmission Prevention

Rx Refill Adherence

Patient Access and Care Utilization

Care Management

“We are happy to set aside a 30 or 60 minute window to show you or your team a one-on-one demo or address any questions you have,” Mantel says.

In addition to informing attendees in its booth, mPulse Mobile CEO Chris Nicholson will present at the Connected Health Experience stage on Monday, February 20th at 1:30pm.

Lastly, to wrap up a busy string of days in Orlando, mPulse will also host a happy hour reception (for more info, check out the mPulse Mobile blog here).

All told, mPulse Mobile’s important presence at HIMSS17 underscores the rapid pace at which the company continues to grow.

“Propelled by new and dynamic partnerships with clients representing multiple healthcare verticals, mPulse Mobile’s successes are a testament to industry demand for insight-driven mobile solutions that help companies engage consumers to achieve lower costs and improved health outcomes,” the company said in a late 2016 media release.

To learn more about mPulse Mobile and its solutions ahead of HIMSS17, click here.