A Healthy Future for Programmatic Marketing

On Tuesday, our sister site MHW learned that The Programmatic Health Council (PHC), a healthcare marketing advocacy organization, has released a glossary created to help clarify programmatic advertising terminology for healthcare marketers.

The Programmatic Health Glossary defines commonly used programmatic advertising terms and provides examples of how each applies to healthcare marketing for context, creating an industry-specific guide to the complex lexicon of programmatic.

The glossary is the first publication from the PHC.

Programmatic technology has revolutionized the way advertising is bought and sold. It has automated the process and made it easier to aggregate both content and audiences to create critical mass and scale among an increasingly fragmented media landscape. To date, healthcare marketers have been slower to take advantage of the benefits programmatic technology brings into play. The goal of the Programmatic Health Council is to facilitate and further programmatic adoption among the healthcare community by making it more accessible.

If you’re not familiar, The Programmatic Health Council (PHC), is chaired by Chris Neuner of PulsePoint, Inc., and is comprised of more than 20 organizations from across the programmatic and healthcare ecosystems. Member companies include health-related agencies, publishers and data providers, as well as programmatic businesses.

“The programmatic health glossary will help healthcare marketers gain deeper understanding of how to use programmatic advertising technology to deliver relevant information to consumers,” said Neuner in Tuesday’s announcement. “The potential to leverage the combination of scale and data which programmatic provides unlocks a world of marketing opportunities for healthcare marketers which have the potential to be life changing for consumers. I am excited that the Programmatic Health Council has been formed to advance this mission.”

For information about the Programmatic Health Council, click here.