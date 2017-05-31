A Healthy Future for Apps for Millennials

A new study released by B2X, a leading provider of customer care for smart mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, found that global consumers’ dependence on their smartphones continues to grow, while they also rapidly adopt a new generation of IoT devices.

“Accordingly, consumers continue to pay more and more for their smartphones, and fast and easy access to customer care continues to be the #1 criteria for consumer satisfaction,” the report summary reads.

The Smartphone and IoT Consumer Trends 2017 study, published by B2X in cooperation with Prof. Dr. Anton Meyer and Prof. Dr. Thomas Hess from the Institutes of Marketing and New Media at the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich, offers useful insights on smartphone and IoT trends, customer care experiences and preferences, consumer usage as well as some fun facts on consumers’ relationships with their devices.

“This study confirms the importance of customer care to the world’s smartphone and IoT brands,” says Rainer Koppitz, B2X Chief Executive Officer. “Consumers rely on their devices more than ever, and one of the best ways to strengthen and protect your brand is to offer consistently excellent support across the globe.”

