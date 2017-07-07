Healthy Choice: Former Amazon Executive Takes on Inspiring New Challenge

Our sister site mHealthWatch confirmed this week that Alignment Healthcare has tapped some prominent industry talent to serve at the company in an important role.

Tisson Mathew has joined the population health company as its first chief technology officer. He is being tasked with developing transformative digital health solutions for Medicare beneficiaries.

According to the official announcement, Mathew brings a wealth of entrepreneurial, data- and technology-based experience in health care, e-commerce and consumer retail, having led a team that built and operated the Amazon logistics technology platform that powers Amazon Prime Now, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Flex.



“Data and technology have an extraordinary capacity to change lives, and I am looking forward to building a team at Alignment that can unleash that potential to fundamentally change how seniors experience health care for the better,” Mathew said.

“More and more people are seeing how Alignment’s approach is creating value for our patients and our partners, and I am positive that Tisson will be a transformative member of our team as we continue to grow,” added company CEO John Kao.

Most recently, Mathew was chief technology officer for Cambia Health Solutions, parent company to a family of health care businesses, including Oregon’s largest health insurer. Prior to that, Mathew founded and served as CEO for a pair of enterprise technology companies, and was a research scientist with Intel Corp.