Haste Selected as Finalist for SXSW Accelerator Competition

PRESS RELEASE: Haste, network software that optimizes the internet for gamers, has been selected as a finalist in the Entertainment & Content category for the ninth annual SXSW Accelerator competition. The accelerator is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals (March 10-19, 2017) Startup Village®, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive new tech innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the more than 500 companies who applied to present at SXSW Accelerator, Haste was selected as one of 50 finalists in ten different categories.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected to be part of SXSW and to be among this great group of companies,” said Adam Toll, Haste’s CEO. “South By Southwest is the perfect venue for us to share what we’re up to with technologists and investors as we prepare for general release of our service later this year.”

Haste is currently in an open public beta with its “esports accelerator” service targeted at the 150M+ online video game enthusiasts for whom network lag during gameplay is a pervasive problem.

Haste will present alongside four other companies in the Entertainment & Content category at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference and Festivals, Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 12, on the third floor of the Downtown Austin Hilton. The pitch competition will then culminate with the SXSW Accelerator Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 12, where winning startups from each category will be announced and honored. The Accelerator competition will feature finalists across the following ten categories: Augmented and Virtual Reality, Enterprise and Smart Data, Entertainment and Content, Health and Wearables, Innovative World, Payment and FinTech, Security and Privacy, Social and Culture, Sports, and Transportation.

“SXSW Accelerator has hosted some of the most innovative startups over the eight years we’ve held our competition. These companies have gone on to capture the attention of investors and leading technology companies worldwide. 71 percent have received funding in excess of $3.1 billion, while 14 percent were acquired,” said SXSW Accelerator Event Producer Chris Valentine. “Out of the hundreds of applicants, we have identified 50 finalists to present. Everyone with SXSW Accelerator is proud to support startups that are on the forefront of solving some of today’s biggest challenges through technology.”

About Haste

Haste, based in Atlanta, GA, optimizes Internet connections for people engaged in live, interactive experiences. Haste’s initial market sector and focus is competitive online gaming (Esports), with a longer-term strategy to build a platform that supports any real-time application over the Internet.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2017 will take place March 10-19, 2017.