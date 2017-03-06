HARMAN, VMware Partner to Accelerate IoT Adoption for Enterprises

Although the news largely went under the radar last week at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, it certainly caught our attention.

At Mobile World Congress 2017, HARMAN — a connected technologies company for the automotive, consumer and enterprise markets — and VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, announced a collaboration to deliver “simplified and specialized Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for enterprise customers in industrial, retail, building management, automotive and energy efficiency industries.”

By integrating HARMAN’s portfolio of over-the-air (OTA) software updates, sensors, gateways and analytics services into VMware’s IoT solution, the partnership will help deploy, secure, manage and monitor IoT infrastructure at enterprise scale to streamline industry-specific IoT use cases.

The Internet of Things is here today and companies globally are already investing in, and seeing ROI from IoT. IDC predicts that the worldwide Internet of Things market spend will grow to $1.29 trillion in 2020 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% and the installed base of IoT endpoints will grow from 12.1 billion at the end of 2015 to more than 30 billion in 2020 (Doc # US42082716)(1).

As companies race to implement IoT strategies, they will require complete solutions that focus on specific market segment requirements. IT and operational teams will also have to address massive scaling and management requirements to deliver maximum value and the best possible experience.

“As industries ramp up efforts to adopt IoT, this one-of-a-kind offering allows enterprises across all verticals to benefit from simplified solutions that elevate their services to a more sophisticated and innovative degree,” said Sanjay Dhawan, president of HARMAN Connected Services. “HARMAN and VMware’s complementary IoT offering will change the landscape for non-traditional technology companies, providing them with new growth opportunities that will set them apart from their competitors.”