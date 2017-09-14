Happening Now: Public Launch of the DeepMarkit Gamification Platform

DeepMarkit Corp., a well-known producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses, has just announced the public launch of the DeepMarkit platform.

We’re told that the new platform has been designed to provide business of all sizes with the ability to create high-quality promotions through unique gamified experiences.

Along with some our own correspondents here at MMW, DeepMarkit will be attending the Retail Global convention in Las Vegas from September 12-14.

DeepMarkit was selected as one of five new companies to showcase and compete against others as the most innovative new product.

Lastly, in addition to attending key trade show conferences, DeepMarkit has partnered with Google Marketing Solutions to drive traffic and convert web visitors into DeepMarkit customers.