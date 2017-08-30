GSMA Touts New Updates for 2017 ‘GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA’

This week, MMW learned that the GSMA has released new details for the quickly approaching inaugural Mobile World Congress Americas, including recently confirmed speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and partners.

Mobile World Congress Americas will take place September 12-14, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

“In just two weeks, San Francisco will host the most comprehensive mobile technology event the Americas region has ever seen,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Mobile World Congress Americas will illustrate how mobile technology impacts the everyday lives of more than five billion people worldwide, transforming industries and contributing to the global economy. Moreover, it will reinforce the Americas region as the epicenter of mobile technology innovation.”

As for new additions to the keynote program, they include several more speakers for the Mobile World Congress Americas conference program, with executives representing a wide range of organizations across the mobile ecosystem:

Amanda Kahlow, Founder and CSO, 6Sense

Niccolo De Masi, President and COO, Essential

Mitchell Baker, Executive Chairwoman, Mozilla Foundation

Cristiano R. Amon, EVP, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and President, Qualcomm CDMA Technologies

Al Guido, President, San Francisco 49ers

Beyond the keynote program, the three-day Mobile World Congress Americas conference will offer focused track sessions on range of subjects, such as consumer IoT, content and media, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, next-generation networks, policy and sustainable development. Newly confirmed conference speakers include:

Ashwin Karuhatty, Business Development, Smart Home, Amazon Alexa

Chris Berend, SVP of Digital Video and Co-founder of Great Big Story, CNN

Erik Ekudden, CTO, Ericsson

Eric King, Director of Technology, Sacramento Kings

Vish Shastry, VP, Merchant Solution Delivery and Commercialization, Digital Products, Visa

Imran Ansani, Principal Manager, Innovation, Walmart Labs

