GSMA Touts 2017 Mobile World Congress Americas

Big news from one of the biggest organizations rooted globally in all things mobile.

On Wednesday, the GSMA today announced the first details of the 2017 GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas, in partnership with CTIA, including confirmed exhibitors, partners, programmes and activities taking place at the new mobile industry event.

Under the theme “The Tech Element”, Mobile World Congress Americas will be held September 12 – 14, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

According to the formal announcement, it is expected that 30,000 professionals from across the mobile industry and adjacent industry sectors will attend Mobile World Congress Americas 2017.

“We are very excited to be launching Mobile World Congress Americas, our first large-scale event addressing North, Central and South America, with our partner CTIA,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer at GSMA. “Mobile World Congress Americas will highlight innovation in areas such as 5G and next-generation networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the intersection of mobile with entertainment, content and media. We’ll also look at how mobile technology is transforming entire industries, providing new levels of productivity and efficiency for enterprises in sectors from automotive to health to utilities and beyond, as well as the positive impact that mobile is having for billions of people around the world.”

To learn more about this year’s event, click here.