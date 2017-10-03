GSMA Reveals First Keynote Speakers for Mobile World Congress 2018

According to a statement emailed to MMW, the GSMA has announced that executives from Bharti Enterprises, BT Group, Ericsson, NTT DOCOMO, Red Hat, Telenor Group and Vodafone Group are among the first keynote speakers confirmed for the 2018 Mobile World Congress.

The GSMA also announced further updates for the event, including new exhibitors, sponsors and programs. Mobile World Congress will be held 26 February – 1 March 2018 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, with events also taking place at Fira Montjuïc.

“We are very excited to have these executives joining us at Mobile World Congress,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Conference attendees will have the opportunity to hear the insights of some of the leading voices across the mobile industry, as well as perspectives from other organizations influencing the development of mobile. It’s already shaping up to be a great program.”

The GSMA confirmed the first keynote speakers for the Mobile World Congress conference, which will be held across all four days of the event.

The speakers announced today include:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA

Gavin Patterson, CEO, BT Group

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa, President and CEO, NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

Jim Whitehurst, President and CEO, Red Hat

Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group

Vittorio Colao, Chief Executive, Vodafone Group

We’re told that the conference will address key topics such as the evolution to 5G and next-generation networks, consumer IoT, digital content and entertainment, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, privacy and security, and sustainable development, among many others. In addition to the keynote sessions, the conference will include series of focused track sessions that explore specific subjects in greater depth.

For more information on the keynotes and the conference, click here.