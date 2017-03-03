GSMA: A ‘Record Breaking Year’ in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2017

Records were broken in Barcelona this week. That news comes to us today following the end of Mobile World Congress 2017 on Thursday.

According to details shared, MWC 2017 attracted a record 108,000 visitors this year. The GSMA says this figure represents an increase of 7 percent over 2016. All told, visitors from 208 countries and territories worldwide attended this year’s event, held at the Fira Gran Via and Fira Montjuïc venues in Barcelona.

Amazingly, more than half of this year’s Mobile World Congress attendees held senior-level positions, including more than 6,100 CEOs.

Fittingly, approximately 3,500 international media and industry analysts attended the event.

The exhibition hosted more than 2,300 exhibiting companies from both the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries such as automotive, finance and healthcare, while the four-day conference program comprised 11 keynote sessions and many more track sessions dedicated to specific industry topics. There were also a record number of government delegations to the Ministerial Program, plus several new events staged for the first time this year across the two venues.

“Mobile World Congress enjoyed another record-breaking year in 2017, underlining its position as the world’s premier mobile ecosystem event,” said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. “The theme for this year’s show was Mobile: The Next Element, reflecting the elemental role of mobile in the lives of billions of people around the world. We once again saw a world-class speaker line-up and the unveiling of a range of major new initiatives and cutting-edge product launches, which will define the direction of the mobile ecosystem over the coming years.”