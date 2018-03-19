GSMA Outlines New Developments for Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018

On Friday, MMW was briefed on what’s new with the GSMA, as the organization highlighted in a statement to media new developments for the 2018 GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including the first confirmed conference speakers, and co-located events, as well as new exhibitors, partners and sponsors.

Mobile World Congress Shanghai will take place June 27-29 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

“Across the show, attendees will have the opportunity to experience how mobile innovations are impacting their daily lives, now and into the future,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Mobile World Congress Shanghai will showcase the latest and greatest in technology, from 5G to AR/VR to the Internet of Things and beyond.”

Held over three days in Hall N5 of the SNIEC, the Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference programme features four keynote sessions, as well as seven focused summits exploring topics including 5G, artificial intelligence, the latest developments in devices, the future of vehicles and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others.

The first confirmed keynote speakers for Mobile World Congress Shanghai include:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Yu Hu, Co-founder and Rotating President, IFlytek

Aamir Ibrahim, Head of Emerging Market, VEON and CEO, Jazz

Forrest Li, Chairman and CEO, SEA Group

Xu Li, CEO, SenseTime

David Lynn, President and CEO, Viacom International Media Networks

To learn more, check out the full media release here.