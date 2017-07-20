GSMA Dishes New Details for 2017 “GSMA Mobile World Congress

On Wednesday, the GSMA provided further updates for the upcoming Mobile World Congress Americas.

As part of the announcement, we’ve learned about new confirmed keynote speakers, programs and events, as well as additional exhibitors and partners.

Mobile World Congress Americas will take place September 12-14, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

“We have just under two months left to go before the mobile world congregates in San Francisco for our inaugural Mobile World Congress Americas,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer of the GSMA. “We have an amazing event lined up, from the conference headlined by industry luminaries, to the exhibition with cutting-edge technologies, products and experiences, to a vast array of programs and activities designed to inform, educate and engage. We’re looking forward to showcasing the innovation that is the hallmark of the Americas mobile industry.”

The new keynote speakers confirmed include:

Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, Business Solutions and International, AT&T

Gina Bianchini, Founder and CEO, Mighty Networks

Lauren Kunze, CEO and Co-Founder, Pandorabots

Ajit Pai, Chairman, United States Federal Communications Commission

John Riccitiello, CEO, Unity

