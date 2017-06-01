GSMA Confirms Keynote Speakers for GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas

On Wednesday, the GSMA announced the first confirmed speakers for the Mobile World Congress Americas.

The event debuts September 12-14, 2017 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

The GSMA also released additional details for the inaugural Americas event today, including new programs, exhibition elements, exhibitors and sponsors.

“Mobile World Congress Americas will reflect an experience truly representative of North, Central and South America, capturing many of its region- and culture-specific nuances,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer at GSMA. “Mobile is an essential part of how we interact, communicate, work and play, and the event will highlight key areas intersecting with mobile, from media, content and entertainment to enterprises and brands. We are looking forward to showcasing an industry that impacts literally billions of people around the world.”

At the heart of the news is that the GSMA has officially announced global leaders across the mobile communications industry as the first keynote speakers for Mobile World Congress Americas, including:

Carlos Slim Domit, CEO and Chairman, América Móvil

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA

Meredith Atwell Baker, President and CEO, CTIA

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

George Kliavkoff, CEO and President, Jaunt

Rajeev Suri, CEO, Nokia

Dan Schulman, President and CEO, PayPal

Marcelo Claure, President and CEO, Sprint and Chairman, CTIA

Juan Perez, Chief Information and Engineering Officer, UPS

Ronan Dunne, Executive Vice President and Group President, Verizon Wireless

Charla Rath, VP, Wireless Policy Development, Verizon

For more information on the Mobile World Congress Americas conference, click here.