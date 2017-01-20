GSMA Announces New Details for MWC Shanghai 2017

Ahead of the weekend, the GSMA provided updates for the 2017 GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai to be held from Wednesday, June 28 through July 1 2017 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Among new developments, the GSMA announced the launch of the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards and provided further details on the Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference program, as well as additional companies participating in the exhibition.

“We are looking forward to hosting the second edition of our Asia Mobile Awards, with new categories and awards that recognize the companies, individuals, products and services at the forefront of innovation in our industry,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer at GSMA. “We’re also excited to be expanding our conference program for 2017, with keynotes and summits addressing the full gamut of mobile industry trends.”

Judged by a panel of “leading independent industry experts,” the AMO Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations across the Asian mobile industry. The AMO Awards will include 13 awards over five categories: “Best Mobile Apps”, “Best Mobile Devices”, “Best Technology Innovation”, “Outstanding Achievement”, and the new category of “Social and Economic Development.”

Entries for the 2017 AMO Awards will be open from Wednesday, January 25 through 12 April and the GSMA will announce the shortlist of nominations in early June.

What’s more, for the first time, the Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference program has been extended to three days.

The conference also incorporates 12 summits focusing on the latest industry trends:

Connected Vehicle Summit

Data Security Summit

Digital Consumer Summit

Enterprise & The Cloud Summit

Future Tech Summit

Global Device Summit

Internet of Things (IoT) Summit

MMIX Asia Summit

Operator Evolution Strategies Summit

Network Evolution Summit

Transforming Industries Summit

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Summit

