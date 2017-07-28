GSMA Announces First Details for MWC 2018

Ahead of the weekend, the GSMA announced the first details of the 2018 Mobile World Congress, including exhibitors, sponsors, programs and activities taking place at the annual mobile industry event.

Under the theme “Creating a Better Future”, Mobile World Congress will be held 26 February – 1 March 2018 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, with events also taking place at Fira Montjuïc.

According to the GSMA’s official word, event organizers expect that more than 108,000 professionals from across the mobile industry and adjacent industry sectors will attend Mobile World Congress 2018.

“With more than 5 billion unique subscribers, mobile now connects over two-thirds of the world’s population. It is fuelling innovation, revolutionizing industries and spurring exciting new opportunities, across both developed and developing markets,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer. “Mobile provides access to life-enhancing and, in some cases, life-changing services. Reinforcing our industry’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, mobile is providing lifelines to hope, reducing inequalities and preserving our world’s resources. We look forward to Mobile World Congress 2018 and showing how mobile is creating a better future – today.”