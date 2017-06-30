GSMA Announces Additional Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Africa

Ahead of the weekend, the GSMA announced additional speakers participating in the 2017 Mobile 360 – Africa conference, which will take place July 11 – 13, 2017 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“Mobile 360 – Africa is now only two weeks away and we are looking forward to convening players from across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries to discuss the unprecedented opportunity that mobile provides to improve and enhance social and economic development in the region,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA.

At Mobile 360 – Africa, CEOs and senior executives from leading mobile companies and from players across the digital ecosystem will address the most pressing mobile trends and issues.

New speakers confirmed to join the existing line-up at Mobile 360 – Africa include:

Marisa Conway, Chief Learning Officer, Arifu

Kees Van Lede, CEO, Carepay Ltd

Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner, Chanzo Capital

Wale Ayeni, Regional head, Venture Capital – Africa, International Finance Corporation

Lilian Makoi, Founder and CEO, Jamii Africa

Catherine McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Aid Films

Mohamed, Dabbour, Executive Vice President, Africa, Millicom

Dorcas Muthoni, CEO and Founder, Openworld

Thomas Chalumeau, Chief Strategy Officer, Orange MEA

Bob Collymore, CEO, Safaricom

Peter Kariuki, Co-Founder and CTO, Safemotos

Evan Thomas, CEO, SweetSense

For more details, check out the event’s official online presence here.