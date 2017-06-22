Google, MasterCard Execs Inbound for 2017 Mobile Payments Conference

MMW learned today that Mobile Marketing & Technology has just introduced their keynote lineup and other confirmed speakers for the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference (MPC), which takes place August 28 – 30, 2017 at the Swissôtel Chicago.

The keynote speaker lineup for this year’s event includes Don Bush, vice president of marketing at Kount; Bill Clark, chief operating officer of ZipRemit; Jack Connors, leader of Google’s merchant partnerships for Android Pay; Aaron Lint, Vice President of Research at Arxan; and Usha Nandigala, Technologist and Product Lead at General Motors.

Confirmed presenters for the breakout sessions include:

from MasterCard, Senior Managing Counsel Member of Digital Payments and Labs, Keun Dong Kim and SVP for New Commerce Partnerships, Stephane Wyper;

from Bank of America, Chief Marketing and Digital Strategy Officer, Michael Roberts;

from Visa, Vice President – Merchant & Acquirer Partnership Strategy, Debjit Sarkar;

from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Global Product Manager, HPE Security, Smrithi Konanur;

from Intel Corporation, Strategic Planning (AI/ML, Data Center Group), Meg Mude; and

from McKinsey & Company, Global Payments Expert, Laura Brodsky; Expert Associate Partner, Robert Mau; and Junior Partner, Kevin Mole.

If you’re not familiar, The Mobile Payments Conference provides access to the World’s foremost leaders from banking and financial services, to retail and technology.

For more info or to register for the conference, click here.