It’s All Good for Gravy in New Partnership with LiveRamp

Gravy Analytics, a top provider of real-world consumer intelligence based on verified attendances, and LiveRamp, an Acxiom company and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, announced this week the availability of “Gravy Audiences” through the LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store.

As for the crux of the partnership and the benefits offered, here’s what we know.

This partnership lets marketers access Gravy’s exclusive audiences through LiveRamp’s extensive network of programmatic advertising partners and serves as a data foundation that enables marketers to deliver more timely and relevant messaging to consumers.

Gravy Analytics offers mobile, location-based consumer audiences based on permissibly verified attendances at local events and venues.

“Gravy is an exciting addition to our partner ecosystem, and we are pleased to make their precision audience data available to more data buyers,” said LiveRamp’s head of data partnerships, Luke McGuinness. “Gravy offers audiences in the market that are based on what consumers actually do. Together, we’re enabling marketers to reach highly engaged mobile consumers with relevant advertising at scale.”