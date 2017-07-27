Gold, Silver Go to inMarket at the Best in Biz International Awards

MMW learned Wednesday that inMarket, a beacon proximity giant delivering contextual content to consumers in the retail and nightlife spaces, has claimed top honors at this year’s Best in Biz International Awards.

A trusted company that uses machine learning to analyze billions of data points per month to “paint a picture of consumer behavior,” inMarket was among the standouts at this year’s awards ceremony.

The Best in Biz Awards, if you’re not familiar, is an independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world.

In its fifth annual International competition, 300 public and private companies hailing from all sectors of the global economy from more than 30 countries competed for recognition.

inMarket’s innovative efforts were recognized by the Best in Biz International Awards on two key fronts.

inMarket CEO Todd Dipaola claimed the Gold as “Innovator of the Year” in the executive category, while inMarket took home silver in the “Most Innovative Company” category.

“Both awards come on the heels of two major launches for inMarket in 2017: inBar, the world’s first on-premise Physical Web platform; and the Lapsed Shopper Program designed to recover lost revenue and customers for retailers,” the company said in a blog post published Wednesday in gracious acknowledgement of the awards.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” inMarket asserts. “As one of the original location-based ad platforms, we’re constantly bringing new tech and methods to the table for our brand and agency partners.”

To review the complete list of winners in this year’s awards program, click here.