Giving Marketers an Edge: Triton Digital Integrates MobPro’s DSP with a2x

Triton Digital, a global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry, announced today the integration of its audio advertising marketplace, a2x, with Amsterdam-based, mobile media agency, MobPro.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, the partnership provides MobPro’s advertisers with the ability to add online audio from thousands of podcasters, radio broadcasters, web radios, and online music services from around the globe to their programmatic, omnichannel buys.

“Nowadays, consumers are all over the place, moving across all sorts of mobile platforms and apps at the speed of light. Our challenge is creating meaningful brand experiences for our advertisers across all of these platforms with content that seamlessly fits the user experience,” said Dominiek van Esse, Managing Director at MobPro. “With the integration of Triton Digital and the a2x marketplace, we’ve further expanded our horizons when it comes to bringing together brands and their audiences on smartphones. Our advertisers were very enthusiastic hearing about the latest audio developments, and look forward to reaching consumers through mobile radio campaigns.”

“The streaming audio industry is burgeoning in the Netherlands,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We are proud to have integrated MobPro with a2x, and look forward to helping their buyers leverage this growing and powerful medium to extend their reach and increase the efficiency of their omnichannel buys.”

