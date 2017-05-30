Get Real: Placester and the NAR Give Big Marketing Boost to Realtors

Last year, Realtors spent a median of $70 to maintain a website. Now, to help reduce those business costs, real estate website and marketing platform Placester is extending its partnership with the National Association of Realtors to bring a basic “NAR Edition” website to the association’s 1.2 million members at no charge.

NAR members will also receive discounts on advanced website features and products, a statement provied to MMW explains.

Placester, an all-in-one business platform, provides industry-leading sales and marketing solutions for real estate professionals, including lead-capturing websites, client management tools, marketing automation and analytics, and an online academy featuring an extensive library of educational resources. Placester’s exclusive websites and discounts for NAR Members are made possible through NAR’s Realtor Benefits® Program.

“With nine in 10 homebuyers citing websites as their most useful source of information, Placester and NAR recognize that in order to succeed, agents need an online foundation that promotes their brand and provides value to the consumer,” said Matt Barba, CEO of Placester.

“This partnership will enable every Realtor® to build an online presence that they control. Placester’s mission is to help each and every real estate professional with the online business tools to compete effectively online as well as face-to-face,” Barba added.

