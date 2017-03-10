Gartner Announces the Digital Marketing Conference 2017

Ahead of the weekend, MMW was privy to the freshly confirmed details surrounding this spring’s Digital Marketing Conference 2017, hosted and presented by Gartner.

According to the information shared, this year’s Gartner Digital Marketing Conference will provide marketing leaders actionable advice about the trends, tools, and emerging technologies they need to deliver business results.

“Gartner for Marketers analysts will address the biggest opportunities, challenges, and priorities marketers face today including data and analytics, customer experience, martech, and multichannel marketing,” the announcement confirms.

As for the anticipated audience, Gartner expects north of 800 marketing leaders that focus on analytics, commerce, customer experience, and mobile, multichannel, and social marketing.

The conference spans May 10 – 12, 2017 and takes place at the San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details.