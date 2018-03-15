How Does Game of Whales Help Mobile Game Developers Make Money in Their Sleep

After 200 million downloads (and counting), mobile games publisher Deemedya had a problem; existing platforms that promised to increase app monetization simply weren’t delivering. So the team decided to go away and build their perfect platform. After 18 months in stealth mode, Game of Whales is the result.

All the details were spilled to MMW in a provided release.

Officially launched Wednesday, Game of Whales is a new kind of app monetization tool. Built around advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, it ‘learns’ from player behaviors and is able to predict in real-time what kinds of offers at what time are most likely to work.

Based on trial campaigns with 18 million gamers, Game of Whales had a significant effect, boosting revenues in some cases by more than 25%. Best of all, the platform is totally automated. Once the SDK is integrated into a game, there is a learning phase, and then the AI kicks-in. After that, you simply log-in to see how your game is making more money than before.

The name comes from the nickname for high-spending players, which are called Whales. Every game company tries to attract and retain these players as they are responsible for a disproportionately large percentage of game revenues.

“As a game publisher ourselves, we are only too familiar with the ongoing stress and complexity of keeping people playing, and getting those players to spend something – anything! – in our game. Game of Whales happened because, frankly, there was nothing out there that did the things we wanted,” said Doron Kagan CEO of Game of Whales. “Making successful games should be about fun and creativity, not spreadsheets and data analytics. So we thought, why not build something that takes care of all that? That’s where the AI approach came from. The algorithms can analyse and make decisions faster and better than we ever could, and the proof is in the results it’s generated. You literally plug it in to your game, and leave it alone.”

The SDK and instructions on how to integrate with the platform are available here.