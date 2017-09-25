Gamblit Gaming Brings Game Show Magic into Casinos

Gamblit Gaming, LLC, a leading publisher of real-money and skill-based gaming for land based casinos, has announced a strategic collaboration with Endemol Shine Gaming, part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor behind Deal or No Deal, “to gamblify the legendary TV show and turn it into a high-energy casino experience.”

One of the most successful gameshows of all time, Deal or No Deal originally launched in 2000, and has travelled to 75 territories around the world, reads a shared media release.

So how does it all work?

Deal or No Deal Poker Special will hit casino floors on Gamblit’s Model G™ interactive multiplayer game table and Deal or No Deal Poker will offer an engaging single-player experience on Gamblit’s TriStation™ hardware. Both titles set to launch in 2018, will feature exciting real-money gaming mechanics as players compete to uncover the highest value briefcase in the ultimate challenge of striking a deal to win big or risking it all.

”I’ve loved Deal or No Deal ever since I watched the first episode with my family,” said Darion Lowenstein, Chief Marketing Officer at Gamblit Gaming. “Now being able to re-create the excitement, intensity and pure FUN of the massive global hit show with friends or as a single player in the modern arcade – the casino – is both a personal and career high.”