G2E 2017: JCM Global to Host Live Esports Tournament

MMW learned ahead of the weekend that JCM Global will host a two-day, live esports tournament during the upcoming Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, giving attendees a chance to see and learn more about esports in-person and up-close.

“Esports is a global phenomenon and is slowly making its way into the casino industry. However, there are operators, regulators, and even some suppliers, who still need more information how esports works. That is why we are hosting this live esports tournament – to help G2E attendees connect with and gain a better understanding of this gaming spectacle,” said JCM VP of Marketing Tom Nieman.

Esports consultants Spawn Point is producing the event, which will feature 16 nationally ranked players from the Las Vegas area.

The competition takes place Tuesday, October 3 from Noon to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, October 4 from Noon to 4 p.m., with the final round taking place 3:30 p.m. The entire event is staged in the Esports Arena in JCM’s booth #4039. G2E takes place October 3-5 at the Sands Expo Las Vegas. The event will also be live casted on Twitch TV, extending the viewership to Twitch’s global audience.

“Our goal is to enable integrated resorts and racetracks to harness the energy and excitement of esports,” says Spawn Point Co-Founder Kevin Mercuri. “Esports is more than a new entertainment option, it’s a powerful channel by which casinos and racetracks can attract an entirely new generation of players. This live demonstration at G2E will help attendees gain a direct understanding of this emerging opportunity.”

To learn more about JCM Global, click here.