Fyber, Innovid Team to Bring Scale to VPAID Mobile Video

MMW has learned that Fyber — a programmatic trading technology platform — has partnered with Innovid, a leading video marketing platform, to scale programmatic supply of VPAID video ads on mobile and in-app on its Video Advertising Monetization Platform (VAMP).

So what does it all mean?

Fyber’s proprietary in-app video player can now respond to the growing programmatic dollars going to mobile apps and enables publishers who support VPAID (Video Player Ad Interface Definition) to demand higher prices for the premium, interactive experience they enable an advertiser to offer.

With VAMP, Fyber has introduced what it says is a suite of video units that are tailored for the in-app environment and support VPAID. Those include outstream units such as landscape, square, and other full screen ad units such as rewarded video, and skippable interstitials. VPAID ads enable more user interactions and provide enhanced measurability (e.g. video impression, completion rates, interactive event reporting, viewability), brand safety and fraud feedback to the advertiser, becoming the format of choice of most advertisers. Compared to desktop, this supply has been scarce on mobile and almost non-existent in the in-app environment. Fyber and Innovid’s partnership opens the market to more DSPs, advertisers and brands who are looking for VPAID inventory and equips publishers with greater access to the industry’s best demand sources.

“We’re heavily invested in in-app, programmatic selling, and monetization. Therefore, it was imperative that VAMP support the industry’s most common formats. Being able to support VPAID in an in-app environment is essential to the programmatic trading of mobile video ads.” said Roni Anavi-Fass, VP Product at Fyber. “We are tremendously excited about our close work with Innovid, ensuring our video player functionality would meet the demands of DPSs, direct demand partners, and brands. Innovid’s position as the primary video ad server for hundreds of brand advertisers made it a company we wanted to work with.”

