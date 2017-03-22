Fuzic Launches New On-Site Marketing Platform

Fuzic, a marketing technology startup, announced Tuesday the launch of its new on-site marketing platform.

MMW has learned that the platform enables custom audio advertising and licensed music for location-based businesses of all sizes and industries.

The company also announced Scott McCorkle as its new Executive Chairman.

McCorkle is an Executive in Residence with venture studio High Alpha and the previous CEO of Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

“It has never been more important for retail and location-based businesses to control their environment. Intentional use of music and messaging allows businesses to create an environment that encourages customers to shop more, spend more, and ultimately have a better experience,” McCorkle said.

