The Future for Casino Software Development Is a Roulette in Your Own Living Room

There are perhaps four software companies at the forefront of casino gaming technology in Europe, some of which have managed to transform how mobile users play and interact with online casinos. Who are they and what should we expect next?

The list below shows some of the main software developers designing and operating online casino games. There is a high expectation that the next generation of casino software will soon be released by them.

Playte

Playtech has been going for almost 20 years, operating in the online bingo, slots and casino arena where it has developed over 600 games. It has licenses with multiple US entertainment companies like HBO, MGM, Marvel and Universal and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

NetEnt

NetEnt processes over 21 billion gaming transactions every year and serves over 100 online casinos. It won the 2015 EGR awards for slot Provider of the Year and is listed on the Nordic Nasdaq.

Novomatic

Novomatic turned over nearly 4 billion euros in 2015, which isn’t surprising when you consider it has over 28,000 employees. It specialises in slots, card and electronic table games. It is the biggest casino software supplier in Europe.

Evolution

Evolution has become one of the leaders in online poker and roulette software. It is one of the newest and fastest-growing software developers in the online casino sphere and it continues to develop and grow.

An Augmented Reality for Online Casi

The popularity of online casinos has so far matched and probably exceeded the appetites of the bricks and mortar casinos. Amongst the most popular online casino games is the offering of classics like roulette, mahjong and blackjack just like you’d find at William Hill’s table games. The reason why these remain the most popular casino games to play is primarily because they are easy to learn and fun to play; one offering a player the chance to test their skill and the other offering random, but rich potential on the spin of the table.

Currently, online gambling in the UK generates over £3 billion annually and this figure is only going to grow further as online gambling becomes more mainstream and furthers its growth and appeal. Meanwhile Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality have become huge in the technical sector and a major landscape changer. It doesn’t take long to recall the effects that Pokemon Go had on the public’s imagination to see where this technology can go. It was quickly followed up by the BBC’s Civilisations App to reproduce works of art that came alive right in front of you. So how long will it be before online casinos start developing and releasing their own AR roulette table in your own living room?



There are already virtual zones being set up in Las Vegas casinos.

The answer to that is not long. The hardware technology is already here with Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive and Playstation VR becoming more affordable and available. The software for casinos is getting more closely aligned with reality already with slicker graphics and a more realistic ‘casino’ experience. Add in the technical might of the big casino software developers and we should prepare for some nights in where home casino parties with a full array of tables, games and slots might well be coming soon.