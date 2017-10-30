Fresh Relevance Touts New Brand to Marketers in UK and US

Fresh Relevance, a real-time personalization platform for email, mobile and web, shared with MMW recently its new brand identity with the launch of a new website.

The new brand is the latest in many significant milestones for Fresh Relevance in 2017, which includes surpassing 300 clients using its real-time personalization platform, receiving an investment of £2.15 million to assist its international growth, the opening of its new Boston office, and CEO, Mike Austin, being recognized in the top 50 entrepreneurs of the last 15 years.

As Mike Austin explains: “We work with some of the most creative, innovative and successful brands and as such it is important that Fresh Relevance matches them with a bold, strong and clear identity of its own, that is well represented across all of our communication channels.”

Marketing Manager at Fresh Relevance, Nanci Kelley adds: “Our aim for the new brand is to nurture ever closer collaboration with marketers. Each day we are sharing new content across our website and social media channels to help educate, inform and inspire marketers to embrace the latest innovations in data-driven web, mobile, email and social media personalization.”