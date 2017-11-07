Follow These 10 Commandments To Help Grow Your Brand In 2018

The following is a guest contributed post by Larry Light, a global brand revitalization expert.

With the approach of the New Year, business leaders are looking ahead to make sure their brands remain relevant and poised for growth in the coming 12 months.

The question, though, is: How do you accomplish that? Larry Light, a global brand revitalization expert and CEO of the business-consulting firm Arcature, has some thoughts on the subject.

“To have outstanding relevance, a brand must stay true to its essential heritage yet be up-to-date and contemporary,” Light says. “Great brands are consistent at the core. But, they keep their core promise relevant to changing needs.”

Of course, there’s more to being a great brand than just remaining relevant, Light says. A great brand also is exceedingly well known; has superior integrity; is remarkably skilled; deploys undeniable leadership; and has great aspirations.

“Great brands know they may never get to that state of perfection,” he says, “but they will not aim for anything less.”

Light offers 10 commandments for business leaders to follow as they strive to make 2018 a successful year for their brands:

Thou shalt put the consumer first. Be a consumer-focused, demand-driven organization. Thou shalt make the brand the center of the business process. Business management and brand management will be inseparable processes. Thou shalt make the brand promise the roadmap to the future, and it will drive everything you do. Thou shalt build your business with the goals of more customers, more often, more brand loyal, more profitable. Thou shalt promise what you can deliver, and deliver what you promise. Thou shalt recognize and reward those who produce the right results and do it in the right way. Thou shalt make every employee a brand champion. Thou shalt create a brand culture, supporting the organization with appropriate education and training programs. Thou shalt recognize that nothing happens until it happens at retail, whether that retail experience is in-store or online or at home. Thou shalt build brand trust. People look for touchstones of trust. Trust is critical for growing enduring profitable growth. Trust is the essential multiplier of defining extraordinary trustworthy brand value.

“One thing brands always have to worry about is complacency,” Light says. “Companies that fall into complacency due to their belief in the power of their brand lose because other brands are innovating all the time.”

