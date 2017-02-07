Fluent Tapped for Headlining Role at Mobile World Congress

MMW learned this week that Fluent, LLC — an industry leader in people-based, digital marketing and customer acquisition — is going to be busy in Barcelona.

Fluent confirmed to us that it will be presenting at Contact.IO and the Modern Marketing Summit at Mobile World Congress.

Fluent’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Daryl Colwell, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Where Do Calls Go?”, which will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 9:30am PT at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA.

Contact, if you’re not familiar, is billed as being “your chance to join 700+ marketers, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders spanning some of the largest sectors of the economy from financial services, healthcare, home services, professional services, and travel, among many others.”

What’s more, Fluent’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jordan Cohen, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Storytelling & Content: Through Mobile, Creative & Data”, which will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 1:40pm UTC +2 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

“All the rockstars from the marketing industry in one place with talks ranging from starting to work in the industry to expanding skill sets as an experienced user,” Fluent says. “Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest mobile conference. Tens of thousands of people attend each year to learn about the latest trends in mobile technology and marketing.”