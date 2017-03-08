Fitbit Takes Wearables to the Next Level

Fitbit, a leader in the connected health and fitness market, has just introduced Fitbit Alta HR and new advances in sleep tracking.

The offering, our sister site mHealthWatch reports, gives users actionable insights and guidance in the Fitbit app to make more informed decisions about their health and stay motivated to reach their wellness goals in style.

“Fitbit Alta HR is the world’s slimmest wrist-based, continuous heart rate tracking device combining the benefits of PurePulse heart rate technology, automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking, battery life of up to seven days and smart notifications in a slim, versatile design that is easily customized to fit your style,” this morning’s media announcement reads.



Alta HR is available today for presale, with retail availability in April.

Additionally, we’re told that Sleep Stages utilizes heart rate variability to estimate the amount of time you spend in light, deep and REM sleep, as well as time awake each night, to “better understand your sleep quality.”

Lastly, Sleep Insights uses the whole of your Fitbit data to “provide personalized guidance on how to improve your sleep for better overall health.

“Alta HR and these powerful new sleep features demonstrate our continued focus on evolving our innovative technology to deliver deeper, more actionable insights to help our users improve their health,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “The miniaturization of our PurePulse heart rate technology opens up exciting opportunities for future generations of devices and new form factors. Our advances in sleep will provide millions of users around the globe accessibility to invaluable insights that previously could be obtained only through expensive lab tests.”