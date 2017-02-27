First Look: Urban Airship Integrates with Apple Pay

Mobile growth company Urban Airship announced ahead of the weekend that Urban Airship Reach will now support enhanced rewards experiences with Apple Pay.

It’s an effort to bring loyalty rewards together with a business’ support for Apple Pay to offer consumers the ability to earn and redeem rewards, and pay, “with a single tap.”

We’re told that businesses can now automatically update loyalty points or serve up a pre-filled rewards enrollment form at the point of sale when customers use Apple Pay at the register, on the web or in apps.

The complete solution will be demonstrated for the first time at Mobile World Congress (February 27 – March 2, booth #8.1C14), in collaboration with USA Technologies and its MORE. loyalty program integration with Apple Pay.

In the coming months, USAT will introduce these new enrollment capabilities and loyalty rewards to select unattended retail locations nationwide among its 300,000 participating self-serve machines connected to its cashless payment platform, ePort Connect.

“Apple Pay is unlocking massive marketing value for brands as loyalty cards top the list of things consumers want in their wallets and provides a dramatically easier and speedier checkout experience that extends reach well beyond the register,” said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Urban Airship. “The opportunity for growth could be as monumental as the Web, or apps, or email coming into existence, and Urban Airship is on the frontlines of helping businesses of all sizes fully realize the promise of dynamic mobile wallet marketing with Apple Pay.”