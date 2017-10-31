First Look: Time Expands to Record Breaking Audience

MMW learned Monday that Time Inc. now reaches its largest digital audience ever with more than 139 million monthly unique views (+27% YoY and +6% MoM).

This stat is based on comScore’s latest monthly US multi-platform report for September 2017.

All told, Traffic from mobile devices, including smartphones or tablets, was up 37% at 116.3 million UVs; about 93.7 million UVs (+38% YoY) are mobile-only visitors. Mobile visitors now represent 84% of Time Inc.’s total digital audience with a reach of 59% of total mobile internet users in the US.

“With 30 million print subscribers and a digital audience of 139 million, we are leveraging our massive scale and powerful brand portfolio to serve our consumers anytime, anywhere across platforms — this is the foundation of our strategy as we move quickly to generate new revenue streams and deliver growth,” said Rich Battista, President and CEO of Time Inc.