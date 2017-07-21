First Look: Tapjoy Announces Major Growth in Audience Reach

MMW was privy to an advance look at some big news from Tapjoy ahead of the weekend.

We can now confirm that the global mobile advertising platform grew to reach about 600 million mobile consumers at the close of Q2.

What’s behind the massive reach? It’s primarily driven, we’re told, by massive growth in the company’s rewarded video product, which posted an 80% year-over-year increase in the total number of daily unique viewers, a 107% increase in unique video views between June 2016 and June 2017, and a 117% lift in quarterly revenue versus Q2 of last year.

“Our ad platform experienced tremendous growth during the past two quarters thanks to several important advances in our technology, a continued supply of engaging ad content from industry-leading advertisers, and of course, our partnership with some of the biggest names in app publishing,” said Shannon Jessup, chief revenue officer of Tapjoy. “We are honored to work with many of the most popular titles in the app stores today to bring our fun and highly-engaging rewarded ads to millions of additional consumers.”

According to a provided media release, during the first half of the year, the company added thousands of new apps from nearly 150 new partners, bringing the total number of apps on the platform to well over 20,000.

“Tapjoy’s latest partnerships represent some of the biggest names in mobile publishing such as SEGA, Miniclip, Zynga, Zeptolab, Jam City, Atari and others,” an email statement noted.

