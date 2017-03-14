First Look: Storyrocket Launches at SXSW

In Entertainment content is king. But getting content into the hands of producers and decision-makers is no easy feat, even for a best-selling author.

That’s the announcement shared today with MMW from Storyrocket.com.

The platform, we’re told, is a result of a need in the Entertainment Business to provide writers the opportunity to promote, network and ultimately get their stories optioned.

If you’re not familiar, the site allows members to fully detail their written works with loglines, synopses, posters, banners, cast-wish-lists, and videos like, “elevator pitches” and trailers.

Storyrocket has a free membership model with revenue sources derived from expanded project postings.

“The Entertainment World is a closed industry and chances are if you don’t know anyone on the inside or have a big star attached to your project, your work won’t be seen, no matter how amazing it is. We estimate that there are hundreds of thousands of writers globally and millions of books and screenplays that are desperate to get into the right hands, but have nowhere to go. We recognize the challenges the Entertainment Business has and Storyrocket intends to change this,” says co-founder Ron Karasz.

Want to know more? Check out Storyrocket here.