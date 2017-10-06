First Look: StitcherAds Announces Facebook Offline Integration for Retail

StitcherAds, a global Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner, announced ahead of the weekend its unified commerce solution that integrates retailers’ point of sale data with Facebook’s offline API and new ad formats for driving in-store purchases.

So how does it work?

“Through StitcherAds’ new feature, which deconstructs the complex relationship between social media ads and brick-and-mortar buying behavior, retail marketers now have access to accurate, identity-based data on how Facebook and Instagram ads impact in-store revenue, allowing them to target offline purchases online,” an emailed statement reads.

A Gartner for Marketers report states that “advanced attribution and marketing mix modeling promise greater fidelity of spend analysis and optimization, but bring their own cost and additional complexity.”

Most retailers, the company says, lack in-house data scientists to break down this complexity, which creates a need for a partner like StitcherAds to process and report on in-store purchase data.

“Driving in-store traffic is no longer a television and print advertisers’ game. Consumers live on their mobile devices, and we now have the technology to validate that the ads you see on your newsfeed are actually leading you into stores,” said Declan Kennedy, StitcherAds CEO. “This data opens up endless opportunities for retailers to build campaigns that convert across multiple channels. We’re excited to be at the forefront of the unified commerce frontier and defining what it means for the future of retail marketing.”