First Look: Spotad Combines Video Features With AI For Real Time Media Buying

MMW has learned that Spotad — an artificial intelligence (AI) mobile advertising technology startup — is combining its own machine learning systems with cumulative client marketing data to create a real-time demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic ad buying of any mobile advertising space. Spotad is partnering with Cedato, Lkqd, SpotExchange, and StreamRail to enable a fully programmatic solution bundle into one media buying platform.

From the official announcement:

Imagine your company is using Spotad’s new video feature to target potential consumers. All you have to do is upload your video assets and the company’s powerful real-time media buying platform, along with Sarah, Spotad’s AI system, automatically delivers video ads to your specific audience, at the exact moment they are most likely to view and engage with it.

We’re told that the new video feature complements Spotad’s existing capabilities and further enables brand advertisers and agencies to meet campaign goals regardless of the KPI they are seeking. The platform’s targeting abilities are fully adjustable to the client’s needs, including:

Increasing brand awareness

Reaching new audiences

Optimizing content video completion rates

“We see the value in turning branded video advertising into a measurable component that fits well into our machine learning methodology. Our video ads’ ease of use, combined with our robust data, AI infrastructure, and vast traffic reach, offers a disruptive solution that the market has yet to experience,” said Tomer Horev, Spotad’s CSO and co-founder. “Our platform further enhances marketers’ abilities to maximize their advertising spending through Native, display, and now Video campaigns that can be easily operated. They are designed to meet clients’ various goals and needs with state-of-the-art machine learning capabilities, all while keeping a high standard of full transparency, control, and anti-fraud measurements.”